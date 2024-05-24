A-LIGN FedRAMP
A-LIGN FedRAMP Description
A-LIGN FedRAMP provides assessment and authorization services for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) seeking to meet federal requirements for storing, processing, and transmitting federal information in the cloud. As an accredited FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), A-LIGN supports organizations through the entire FedRAMP journey from readiness to full authorization. The service includes FedRAMP advisory and consulting to help organizations prepare for assessments and implement appropriate controls. A-LIGN conducts readiness assessments that review environments for technical capability to meet FedRAMP requirements, resulting in a FedRAMP Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) that can be used to achieve FedRAMP "Ready" designation on the Marketplace or apply for JAB Sponsorship. Security assessments ensure proper controls are in place using Federal Information Process Standard (FIPS) Models for low, moderate, or high-impact organizations. The service provides annual assessments including penetration testing, select control assessments, and systems scanning to maintain compliance. Significant Change Request (SCR) assessments review and assess changes that may impact compliance for FedRAMP authorized systems. A-LIGN also offers FedRAMP 20x services, a pathway designed for CSPs that do not handle proprietary information. The company's audit management platform is FedRAMP 20x authorized, enabling a technology-driven approach focused on automation and efficiency throughout the authorization process.
