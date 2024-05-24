Binary Defense Threat Hunting Logo

A managed security service that uses hypothesis-based threat hunting to proactively discover hidden threats, create new detection rules, and improve overall security posture.

Binary Defense Threat Hunting Description

Binary Defense Threat Hunting is a managed security service that proactively searches for hidden threats within an organization's environment. The service leverages hypothesis-based threat hunting methodologies to identify malicious activities that may have evaded existing security controls. Binary Defense's threat hunting team combines threat intelligence, technology, and analyst expertise to uncover threats early in the attack lifecycle. As part of Binary Defense's broader portfolio of managed security services, the Threat Hunting service works alongside their Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering to provide comprehensive security coverage. The service helps organizations improve their security posture by uncovering hidden threats and creating new detection rules based on findings. The threat hunting approach follows a structured methodology: - Complete visibility across the environment through an Open XDR strategy - Personalized detection strategies tailored to the organization's specific needs - Analysis of security events to eliminate false positives - Partnership with the client organization to develop remediation plans - Proactive threat intelligence to improve detections and stay ahead of emerging threats Binary Defense operates a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC) that monitors client environments and provides continuous protection against cyber threats.

Binary Defense Threat Hunting is a managed security service that uses hypothesis-based threat hunting to proactively discover hidden threats, create new detection rules, and improve overall security posture. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, SOC, Threat Hunting.

