Static Application Security Testing has evolved beyond simple code scanning. Modern SAST tools now integrate threat intelligence, real-time monitoring, and AI-powered analysis to catch vulnerabilities before they reach production. The shift toward DevSecOps means security teams need tools that work within CI/CD pipelines while providing actionable insights.

The landscape has expanded to include specialized platforms for different attack vectors. Some focus on traditional code analysis, others on infrastructure monitoring or threat intelligence aggregation. The best tools combine multiple approaches to give security teams complete visibility into their attack surface.