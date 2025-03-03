Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast Runtime Security Platform is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Contrast Runtime Security Platform
DevSecOps teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Contrast Runtime Security Platform because it catches vulnerabilities and active attacks simultaneously during development and production, not just at gates. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with runtime instrumentation that provides context most static testing tools miss. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain scanning as a primary function; Contrast treats that as visibility only, not as its core enforcement mechanism.
Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST)
Development teams already running Datadog APM will see immediate payoff from Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) because vulnerability findings flow directly into the observability context you're already using, cutting investigation time versus bolted-on IAST tools. The integration eliminates the context-switching that kills adoption of security findings in dev workflows. Skip this if your organization uses a different APM vendor or runs applications Datadog doesn't instrument well; you'll be retrofitting data flow analysis onto a platform that wasn't designed around your stack.
Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response
IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications
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Common questions about comparing Contrast Runtime Security Platform vs Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) for your interactive application security testing needs.
Contrast Runtime Security Platform: Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification..
Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST): IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast Runtime Security Platform differentiates with Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) differentiates with Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring.
Contrast Runtime Security Platform is developed by Contrast Security. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast Runtime Security Platform and Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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