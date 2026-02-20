Coder: Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform. built by Coder. Core capabilities include Self-hosted development environment provisioning via Terraform IaC, Support for cloud and air-gapped on-premises deployments, Parallel AI coding agent execution in governed workspaces..

Contrast Runtime Security Platform: Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.