Coder: Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform. built by Coder. Core capabilities include Self-hosted development environment provisioning via Terraform IaC, Support for cloud and air-gapped on-premises deployments, Parallel AI coding agent execution in governed workspaces..

Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST): IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.