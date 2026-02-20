Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coder is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Coder. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents into development workflows need Coder to enforce boundaries before those agents touch production infrastructure. The platform governs agent behavior through policy controls and Terraform-based environment templates, directly addressing NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.PS (platform security) across hybrid and air-gapped deployments where traditional dev environment tools fall short. Skip this if your organization treats AI coding agents as one-off experiments rather than a governed, repeatable practice; Coder's overhead only pays off when you're scaling agent usage across teams.
Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST)
Development teams already running Datadog APM will see immediate payoff from Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) because vulnerability findings flow directly into the observability context you're already using, cutting investigation time versus bolted-on IAST tools. The integration eliminates the context-switching that kills adoption of security findings in dev workflows. Skip this if your organization uses a different APM vendor or runs applications Datadog doesn't instrument well; you'll be retrofitting data flow analysis onto a platform that wasn't designed around your stack.
Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform.
IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Coder vs Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) for your interactive application security testing needs.
Coder: Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform. built by Coder. Core capabilities include Self-hosted development environment provisioning via Terraform IaC, Support for cloud and air-gapped on-premises deployments, Parallel AI coding agent execution in governed workspaces..
Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST): IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coder differentiates with Self-hosted development environment provisioning via Terraform IaC, Support for cloud and air-gapped on-premises deployments, Parallel AI coding agent execution in governed workspaces. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) differentiates with Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring.
Coder is developed by Coder. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coder and Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox