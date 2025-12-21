Contrast Application Security Testing (AST): Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection..

Contrast Runtime Security Platform: Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.