Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Contrast Runtime Security Platform is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST)
Development teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should use Contrast Application Security Testing to catch real vulnerabilities before production without slowing the build pipeline. Its runtime instrumentation monitors actual code execution across Java, .NET, and Python, eliminating the false positives that plague static scanners, and integrates directly into Jenkins and GitHub workflows so findings surface where developers already work. Skip this if you need pre-deployment scanning as your primary defense; Contrast is strongest when your applications are already running and you can instrument them end-to-end.
Contrast Runtime Security Platform
DevSecOps teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Contrast Runtime Security Platform because it catches vulnerabilities and active attacks simultaneously during development and production, not just at gates. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with runtime instrumentation that provides context most static testing tools miss. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain scanning as a primary function; Contrast treats that as visibility only, not as its core enforcement mechanism.
Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities
Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response
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Common questions about comparing Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) vs Contrast Runtime Security Platform for your interactive application security testing needs.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST): Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection..
Contrast Runtime Security Platform: Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) differentiates with Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection. Contrast Runtime Security Platform differentiates with Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) is developed by Contrast Security. Contrast Runtime Security Platform is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) and Contrast Runtime Security Platform serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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