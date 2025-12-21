Contrast Application Security Testing (AST): Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection..

Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST): IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.