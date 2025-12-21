Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST)
Development teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should use Contrast Application Security Testing to catch real vulnerabilities before production without slowing the build pipeline. Its runtime instrumentation monitors actual code execution across Java, .NET, and Python, eliminating the false positives that plague static scanners, and integrates directly into Jenkins and GitHub workflows so findings surface where developers already work. Skip this if you need pre-deployment scanning as your primary defense; Contrast is strongest when your applications are already running and you can instrument them end-to-end.
Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST)
Development teams already running Datadog APM will see immediate payoff from Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) because vulnerability findings flow directly into the observability context you're already using, cutting investigation time versus bolted-on IAST tools. The integration eliminates the context-switching that kills adoption of security findings in dev workflows. Skip this if your organization uses a different APM vendor or runs applications Datadog doesn't instrument well; you'll be retrofitting data flow analysis onto a platform that wasn't designed around your stack.
Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities
IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) vs Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) for your interactive application security testing needs.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST): Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection..
Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST): IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) differentiates with Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) differentiates with Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) is developed by Contrast Security. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) and Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox