Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..

Contrast Runtime Security Platform: Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.