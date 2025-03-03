Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Contrast Runtime Security Platform is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping microservices and APIs into CI/CD pipelines need active verification that catches real vulnerabilities before production, and Black Duck Seeker IAST does this by instrumenting running applications to validate findings rather than relying on static analysis guesses. Its API discovery across REST, SOAP, and GraphQL plus gRPC support for microservices means you're actually testing what you built, not what a scanner thinks exists. Skip this if your stack is predominantly monolithic Java or .NET with slow release cycles; the tool's value compounds in high-velocity, containerized deployments where false positives crater developer trust.
Contrast Runtime Security Platform
DevSecOps teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Contrast Runtime Security Platform because it catches vulnerabilities and active attacks simultaneously during development and production, not just at gates. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with runtime instrumentation that provides context most static testing tools miss. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain scanning as a primary function; Contrast treats that as visibility only, not as its core enforcement mechanism.
IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines
Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Seeker IAST vs Contrast Runtime Security Platform for your interactive application security testing needs.
Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..
Contrast Runtime Security Platform: Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Seeker IAST differentiates with Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL. Contrast Runtime Security Platform differentiates with Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Contrast Runtime Security Platform is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Seeker IAST and Contrast Runtime Security Platform serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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