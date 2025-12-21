Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast ContrastProtect is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Contrast Runtime Security Platform is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs and microservices need ContrastProtect's runtime blocking because attacks get stopped at execution, not logged days later in a SIEM. The product embeds instrumentation directly in application code and delivers line-of-code visibility on active exploits, which means your incident response team actually knows what to fix instead of debating findings in a backlog. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability scanning before production; ContrastProtect assumes you need protection running live against zero-days and known exploits that your WAF already missed.
Contrast Runtime Security Platform
DevSecOps teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Contrast Runtime Security Platform because it catches vulnerabilities and active attacks simultaneously during development and production, not just at gates. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with runtime instrumentation that provides context most static testing tools miss. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain scanning as a primary function; Contrast treats that as visibility only, not as its core enforcement mechanism.
Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs
Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response
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Common questions about comparing Contrast ContrastProtect vs Contrast Runtime Security Platform for your interactive application security testing needs.
Contrast ContrastProtect: Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Real-time attack blocking at point of execution, Zero-day exploit protection, Security instrumentation embedded in application code..
Contrast Runtime Security Platform: Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast ContrastProtect differentiates with Real-time attack blocking at point of execution, Zero-day exploit protection, Security instrumentation embedded in application code. Contrast Runtime Security Platform differentiates with Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification.
Contrast ContrastProtect is developed by Contrast Security. Contrast Runtime Security Platform is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast ContrastProtect and Contrast Runtime Security Platform serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover Attack Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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