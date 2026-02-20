Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent: AI-driven tool that auto-generates and applies vulnerability fixes. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Automated generation of security patches and code remediation strategies, Context-aware fix generation tailored to specific infrastructure, Sandboxed pre-deployment fix validation for compatibility..

Contrast ContrastProtect: Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Real-time attack blocking at point of execution, Zero-day exploit protection, Security instrumentation embedded in application code..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.