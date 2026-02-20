Coder: Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform. built by Coder. Core capabilities include Self-hosted development environment provisioning via Terraform IaC, Support for cloud and air-gapped on-premises deployments, Parallel AI coding agent execution in governed workspaces..

Contrast ContrastProtect: Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Real-time attack blocking at point of execution, Zero-day exploit protection, Security instrumentation embedded in application code..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.