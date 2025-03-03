Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..

Contrast ContrastProtect: Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Real-time attack blocking at point of execution, Zero-day exploit protection, Security instrumentation embedded in application code..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.