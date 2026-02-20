Codesecure Solutions CodeSec AI-Fixing Agent: AI-driven tool that auto-generates and applies vulnerability fixes. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Automated generation of security patches and code remediation strategies, Context-aware fix generation tailored to specific infrastructure, Sandboxed pre-deployment fix validation for compatibility..

Contrast Runtime Security Platform: Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.