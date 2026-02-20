Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Compliance Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. Checkmarx Codebashing is a commercial secure code training tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.
Development leaders looking to close the gap between vulnerability discovery and developer behavior change should pick Checkmarx Codebashing for its tight integration with Checkmarx One, which automatically surfaces role-specific training tied to findings developers actually introduced. The platform covers NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training through 85 lessons across the SDLC, embedding security education into existing workflows rather than treating it as compliance theater. Skip this if your developers already absorb security lessons from other sources or if you lack a Checkmarx One deployment; the vulnerability-triggered training model only delivers ROI when vulnerabilities are being actively discovered and remediated in your pipeline.
Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks.
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Compliance Training vs Checkmarx Codebashing for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Compliance Training: Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS)..
Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Compliance Training differentiates with 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS). Checkmarx Codebashing differentiates with Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities.
Avatao Compliance Training is developed by Avatao. Checkmarx Codebashing is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Compliance Training and Checkmarx Codebashing serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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