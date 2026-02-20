Avatao Compliance Training: Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS)..

SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security: Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Zero Trust architecture fundamentals training, Zero Trust maturity model education, Zero Trust implementation guidance for application development..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.