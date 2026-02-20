Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Continuous Learning is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. Checkmarx Codebashing is a commercial secure code training tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that need security training actually embedded in workflow rather than bolt-on compliance theater should evaluate Avatao Continuous Learning, particularly if your developers skip traditional courses. The platform's role-based challenge assignment and real-time progress tracking against specific frameworks means you can measure whether training sticks; its NIST coverage in PR.AT and ID.IM shows it moves past awareness into measurable behavioral change. Skip this if you're looking for a broad security awareness platform covering the entire organization, phishing simulations, and incident response in one seat; Avatao is developer-focused, which is its strength and its narrowness.
Development leaders looking to close the gap between vulnerability discovery and developer behavior change should pick Checkmarx Codebashing for its tight integration with Checkmarx One, which automatically surfaces role-specific training tied to findings developers actually introduced. The platform covers NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training through 85 lessons across the SDLC, embedding security education into existing workflows rather than treating it as compliance theater. Skip this if your developers already absorb security lessons from other sources or if you lack a Checkmarx One deployment; the vulnerability-triggered training model only delivers ROI when vulnerabilities are being actively discovered and remediated in your pipeline.
Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges.
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Continuous Learning vs Checkmarx Codebashing for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..
Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Continuous Learning differentiates with Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting. Checkmarx Codebashing differentiates with Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities.
Avatao Continuous Learning is developed by Avatao. Checkmarx Codebashing is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Continuous Learning and Checkmarx Codebashing serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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