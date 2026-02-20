Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..

Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.