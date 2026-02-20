Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..

SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security: Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Zero Trust architecture fundamentals training, Zero Trust maturity model education, Zero Trust implementation guidance for application development..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.