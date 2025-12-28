Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. Checkmarx Codebashing is a commercial secure code training tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
Development leaders looking to close the gap between vulnerability discovery and developer behavior change should pick Checkmarx Codebashing for its tight integration with Checkmarx One, which automatically surfaces role-specific training tied to findings developers actually introduced. The platform covers NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training through 85 lessons across the SDLC, embedding security education into existing workflows rather than treating it as compliance theater. Skip this if your developers already absorb security lessons from other sources or if you lack a Checkmarx One deployment; the vulnerability-triggered training model only delivers ROI when vulnerabilities are being actively discovered and remediated in your pipeline.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
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Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs Checkmarx Codebashing for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training. Checkmarx Codebashing differentiates with Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. Checkmarx Codebashing is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training integrates with OWASP Threat Dragon, PortSwigger Web Security Academy, OWASP Secure Flag, Microsoft Elevation of Privilege. Checkmarx Codebashing integrates with Checkmarx One. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and Checkmarx Codebashing serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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