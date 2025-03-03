Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Contrast One is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping microservices and APIs into CI/CD pipelines need active verification that catches real vulnerabilities before production, and Black Duck Seeker IAST does this by instrumenting running applications to validate findings rather than relying on static analysis guesses. Its API discovery across REST, SOAP, and GraphQL plus gRPC support for microservices means you're actually testing what you built, not what a scanner thinks exists. Skip this if your stack is predominantly monolithic Java or .NET with slow release cycles; the tool's value compounds in high-velocity, containerized deployments where false positives crater developer trust.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling complex API estates will get the most from Contrast One, where runtime vulnerability detection actually prioritizes what matters by correlating observed attack routes with exploitability rather than flooding you with CVE noise. The platform scores strongly on NIST Continuous Monitoring and Risk Assessment, reflecting its strength in reducing triage overhead through guided remediation workflows. Skip this if your org runs mostly monolithic applications on-premises; Contrast One is built for distributed, cloud-native architectures where traditional static scanning leaves blind spots.
IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines
Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Seeker IAST vs Contrast One for your interactive application security testing needs.
Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..
Contrast One: Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Seeker IAST differentiates with Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL. Contrast One differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Contrast One is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Seeker IAST and Contrast One serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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