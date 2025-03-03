Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..

Contrast One: Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.