Contrast One: Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response..

Contrast Runtime Security Platform: Runtime app security platform for vulnerability detection and attack response. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime instrumentation with embedded threat sensors, Application Detection and Response (ADR) for attack detection, Application Security Testing (AST) for vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.