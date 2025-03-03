Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Coder is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Coder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping microservices and APIs into CI/CD pipelines need active verification that catches real vulnerabilities before production, and Black Duck Seeker IAST does this by instrumenting running applications to validate findings rather than relying on static analysis guesses. Its API discovery across REST, SOAP, and GraphQL plus gRPC support for microservices means you're actually testing what you built, not what a scanner thinks exists. Skip this if your stack is predominantly monolithic Java or .NET with slow release cycles; the tool's value compounds in high-velocity, containerized deployments where false positives crater developer trust.
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents into development workflows need Coder to enforce boundaries before those agents touch production infrastructure. The platform governs agent behavior through policy controls and Terraform-based environment templates, directly addressing NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.PS (platform security) across hybrid and air-gapped deployments where traditional dev environment tools fall short. Skip this if your organization treats AI coding agents as one-off experiments rather than a governed, repeatable practice; Coder's overhead only pays off when you're scaling agent usage across teams.
IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines
Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Seeker IAST vs Coder for your interactive application security testing needs.
Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..
Coder: Self-hosted dev environment platform with AI agent governance via Terraform. built by Coder. Core capabilities include Self-hosted development environment provisioning via Terraform IaC, Support for cloud and air-gapped on-premises deployments, Parallel AI coding agent execution in governed workspaces..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Seeker IAST differentiates with Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL. Coder differentiates with Self-hosted development environment provisioning via Terraform IaC, Support for cloud and air-gapped on-premises deployments, Parallel AI coding agent execution in governed workspaces.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Coder is developed by Coder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Seeker IAST integrates with Black Duck Binary Analysis, Black Duck Hub. Coder integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Kubernetes, Docker and 14 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Black Duck Seeker IAST and Coder serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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