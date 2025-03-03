Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping microservices and APIs into CI/CD pipelines need active verification that catches real vulnerabilities before production, and Black Duck Seeker IAST does this by instrumenting running applications to validate findings rather than relying on static analysis guesses. Its API discovery across REST, SOAP, and GraphQL plus gRPC support for microservices means you're actually testing what you built, not what a scanner thinks exists. Skip this if your stack is predominantly monolithic Java or .NET with slow release cycles; the tool's value compounds in high-velocity, containerized deployments where false positives crater developer trust.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST)
Development teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should use Contrast Application Security Testing to catch real vulnerabilities before production without slowing the build pipeline. Its runtime instrumentation monitors actual code execution across Java, .NET, and Python, eliminating the false positives that plague static scanners, and integrates directly into Jenkins and GitHub workflows so findings surface where developers already work. Skip this if you need pre-deployment scanning as your primary defense; Contrast is strongest when your applications are already running and you can instrument them end-to-end.
IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines
Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Seeker IAST vs Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) for your interactive application security testing needs.
Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST): Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Black Duck Seeker IAST differentiates with Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL. Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) differentiates with Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection.
Black Duck Seeker IAST is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Seeker IAST integrates with Black Duck Binary Analysis, Black Duck Hub. Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) integrates with Jira, Jenkins, GitHub. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Black Duck Seeker IAST and Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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