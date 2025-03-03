Black Duck Seeker IAST: IAST solution for automated web app security testing in DevOps pipelines. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Active verification technology for automatic vulnerability validation, Sensitive data tracking and flow analysis, API discovery and security scanning for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL..

Contrast Application Security Testing (AST): Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.