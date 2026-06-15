Loading...
Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools for Aws: the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation options most relevant when Aws is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 4 cybersecurity tools
A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.
A Python-based red team toolkit that leverages AWS boto3 SDK to perform offensive operations including credential extraction and file exfiltration from EC2 instances.
CloudFox is an open source command line tool that helps penetration testers and offensive security professionals identify exploitable attack paths and gain situational awareness in cloud infrastructure environments.
A post-exploitation framework for attacking AWS infrastructure, enabling attacks on EC2 instances without SSH keypairs and extraction of AWS secrets and parameters.