WatchGuard Endpoint Security Prime Description

WatchGuard Endpoint Security Prime is an endpoint detection and response solution that combines next-generation antivirus with attack surface reduction capabilities. The product uses human-supervised adaptive AI to detect threats across executables, installers, scripts, and other file formats before execution. On-device AI models operate in real time, including offline scenarios. The solution provides behavioral detection and automated response capabilities to address fileless and living-off-the-land attacks. It includes 30 days of telemetry retention for incident investigation and analysis. Attack surface reduction controls include vulnerability assessment, discovery of unmanaged endpoints, firewall, device control, and web filtering. The platform offers anti-exploit protection and vulnerable driver detection capabilities. The management console provides visibility across all endpoints with incident review in context. Users can prioritize exposures and identify critical vulnerabilities through the interface. ThreatSync Response Policy Management enables centralized policy configuration. The product is available in North America only and can be extended with an optional managed detection and response add-on service.