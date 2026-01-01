UltraViolet Penetration Testing Description

UltraViolet Cyber provides penetration testing services that combine manual validation with automated tooling to identify vulnerabilities across various environments. The service is delivered by NSA-trained operators with federal and Fortune 500 experience. The testing covers external and internal networks, web and mobile applications with APIs, cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP, source code review for secrets and weaknesses, IoT and embedded systems, and social engineering with physical access testing. The approach uses real-world adversary tactics and open-source intelligence (OSINT) to identify exploitable weaknesses. Two service models are offered: traditional penetration testing as focused, single-event assessments, and Continuous Penetration Testing (PTaaS) for ongoing proactive testing. The continuous model simulates live adversaries daily using proprietary post-exploitation toolkits and real-world tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). This service integrates with Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) telemetry. Reports are designed to provide clear, business-focused findings that drive both strategic and technical improvements. The testing methodology reflects actual attacker behavior informed by red team strategies.