UltraViolet Penetration Testing
Professional penetration testing services for networks, apps, and cloud.
UltraViolet Penetration Testing
Professional penetration testing services for networks, apps, and cloud.
UltraViolet Penetration Testing Description
UltraViolet Cyber provides penetration testing services that combine manual validation with automated tooling to identify vulnerabilities across various environments. The service is delivered by NSA-trained operators with federal and Fortune 500 experience. The testing covers external and internal networks, web and mobile applications with APIs, cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP, source code review for secrets and weaknesses, IoT and embedded systems, and social engineering with physical access testing. The approach uses real-world adversary tactics and open-source intelligence (OSINT) to identify exploitable weaknesses. Two service models are offered: traditional penetration testing as focused, single-event assessments, and Continuous Penetration Testing (PTaaS) for ongoing proactive testing. The continuous model simulates live adversaries daily using proprietary post-exploitation toolkits and real-world tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). This service integrates with Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) telemetry. Reports are designed to provide clear, business-focused findings that drive both strategic and technical improvements. The testing methodology reflects actual attacker behavior informed by red team strategies.
UltraViolet Penetration Testing FAQ
Common questions about UltraViolet Penetration Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UltraViolet Penetration Testing is Professional penetration testing services for networks, apps, and cloud. developed by UltraViolet Cyber. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Cloud Security, Network Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership