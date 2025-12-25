Synack Cloud Penetration Testing Solution Logo

Synack Cloud Penetration Testing Solution

Cloud penetration testing service for Azure, Google Cloud, AWS environments

Synack Cloud Penetration Testing Solution is a penetration testing service designed for cloud environments including Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and AWS. The service combines human security researchers with automated vulnerability scanning to identify vulnerabilities in cloud-deployed assets. The solution operates through a community of 1,500 security researchers who conduct security testing on public and private cloud environments. The service uses an incentive-driven model where researchers are compensated based on vulnerabilities discovered rather than time spent. The platform provides integrations with major cloud providers to maintain a dynamic cloud asset inventory. When IP addresses are added or removed, the platform updates automatically to reflect current assets for testing. The service operates continuously (24/7/365) to detect changes and test new IPs for risks. Cloud security audits are performed against benchmarks for AWS, GCP, and Azure to verify that security controls and best practices are properly implemented. This includes analysis of identity and access management, logging, and monitoring configurations. Findings from both human testing and automated scanning are integrated into a unified platform view, enabling root cause analysis by security operations or development teams. The service is designed to support organizations during cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives while maintaining cloud compliance requirements.

Synack Cloud Penetration Testing Solution is Cloud penetration testing service for Azure, Google Cloud, AWS environments developed by Synack. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, Cloud Security.

