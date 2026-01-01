Splunk Observability Cloud
Splunk Observability Cloud Description
Splunk Observability Cloud is a full-stack observability platform that provides unified visibility across applications, infrastructure, and logs. The platform correlates metrics, logs, and traces in a single interface to support troubleshooting and performance monitoring. The product includes application performance monitoring (APM) for identifying issues that impact business operations and reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR). Infrastructure monitoring capabilities provide real-time alerts and visibility across hybrid cloud environments. Digital experience monitoring features include real user monitoring (RUM) and synthetic monitoring for frontend performance analysis. The platform is built on OpenTelemetry standards and uses NoSample tracing to collect and analyze 100% of telemetry data without sampling. It integrates with Splunk Platform to provide log analytics correlated with metrics and traces. AI and machine learning features include Service Maps, Trace Analytics, and an AI Assistant for troubleshooting guidance. Additional capabilities include monitoring for AI infrastructure and AI agents, including large language models (LLMs) and underlying infrastructure. The platform supports data aggregation, filtering, and transformation to manage costs while maintaining visibility. Business context can be integrated through workflows and tags to prioritize troubleshooting based on actual business impact.
