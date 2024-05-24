Social27 GDPR Foundation Description

Social27 GDPR Foundation is an online training course designed to teach the fundamental elements of implementing and managing a compliance framework for personal data protection under the General Data Protection Regulation. The course consists of over 7 hours of video content divided into 5 self-study courses and 54 classes covering topics including GDPR requirements, privacy principles, data protection officer roles and responsibilities, data subject rights, privacy by design, binding corporate rules, and data protection impact assessments. The training curriculum is structured into six main modules: Introduction to GDPR, Principles of GDPR, Data Protection for GDPR, Privacy by Design for GDPR, Data Protection Impact Assessment and Report Management, and a final comprehensive exam. Each module includes video lectures, practice quizzes, checklists, and final exams to reinforce learning. Upon completion of the course and passing the exam, participants receive a CyberTraining 365 certified GDPR Foundation Certificate. The course qualifies for 7 ISC² CPE or CompTIA CEU credits. The training is targeted at information security professionals, compliance officers, risk managers, privacy managers, IT professionals, and individuals seeking to enter the data protection field with a professional qualification. No prerequisites are required to enroll in the course.