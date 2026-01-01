Retarus Email Security Description

Retarus Email Security is a cloud-based email security platform designed to protect organizations from email-based threats. The service is built and hosted in Europe, emphasizing data privacy and compliance with European regulations. The platform provides protection against various email threats including phishing, malware, and business email compromise. It operates as a managed service with infrastructure hosted in European data centers, offering organizations control over data residency and compliance requirements. The solution is positioned for organizations with demanding security and compliance needs, particularly those requiring adherence to European data protection standards. It integrates with existing email infrastructure to provide filtering and threat detection capabilities. Retarus Email Security is part of a broader suite of messaging and communication services offered by Retarus, which includes cloud fax, transactional email, and enterprise SMS solutions. The platform is designed for enterprise deployments and includes features for transparency and compliance reporting. The service is delivered through Retarus's global infrastructure and is supported by certifications and regulatory compliance frameworks relevant to European markets.