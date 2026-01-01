ResilientX Vendor Risk Management Description

ResilientX Vendor Risk Management is a third-party risk management solution that enables organizations to evaluate, monitor, and mitigate risks associated with vendors and third-party relationships. The platform is part of ResilientX's TPRM offering and provides native vendor risk management capabilities. The solution monitors over 50,000 companies for cyber posture risks, providing a database of vendor performance and risk metrics. It includes automated vendor on-boarding functionality to streamline the process of bringing new vendors into the risk management program, handling documentation, risk assessments, and compliance checks. The platform offers continuous assessment capabilities to maintain ongoing compliance and security monitoring of vendor relationships. Organizations can utilize both public and customizable questionnaires from an extensive library to conduct risk assessments tailored to specific industry standards and organizational requirements. ResilientX VRM generates vendor risk management reports that provide visibility into digital vulnerabilities and the cyber landscape. The solution integrates assessment tools, monitoring capabilities, and reporting functions to help organizations reduce exposure and maintain security standards across their vendor ecosystem.