ResilientX Security Rating

Security rating platform for third-party risk assessment and quantification

ResilientX Security Rating Description

ResilientX Security Rating is a third-party risk management solution that monitors cyber assets and provides security ratings for vendors and suppliers. The platform monitors over 2 million cyber assets daily to assess and quantify cybersecurity risk. The solution enables organizations to define customizable risk matrices aligned with their specific business requirements and risk policies. Users can configure risk scoring parameters based on organizational policies and customize the relationship with each supplier along with their associated impact levels. The platform provides real-time security posture monitoring with data-driven scoring capabilities. It generates comprehensive security rating reports that offer visibility into cyber risk and identify security flaws. The system supports impact-based risk quantification, allowing organizations to analyze specific risks associated with each vendor and supplier. ResilientX Security Rating includes continuous monitoring capabilities with analytics to support decision-making processes. The platform allows organizations to adopt their company risk policy and provides holistic exposure detection across third-party relationships.

ResilientX Security Rating is Security rating platform for third-party risk assessment and quantification developed by RX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LTD. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

