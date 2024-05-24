Orange Business Cybersecurity Description

Orange Business Cybersecurity is a managed security service provider that delivers enterprise cybersecurity solutions as part of Orange Business's broader digital services portfolio. The company positions itself as a European cybersecurity provider offering protection for corporate data and IT networks on a global scale. The service includes managed security operations through CyberSOC (Security Operations Center) capabilities, providing security monitoring and threat detection services. Orange Business offers cybersecurity consulting and integration services as part of their digital transformation practice. The platform addresses multiple security domains including network security, cloud security, and data protection. Services are delivered through a managed service model where Orange Business acts as an MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) for enterprise clients. Orange Business integrates cybersecurity services with their broader technology offerings including cloud infrastructure, networking, collaboration tools, and data analytics. The company serves multinational enterprises across various industries, providing security architecture design, implementation, and ongoing managed security services. The cybersecurity practice operates as part of Orange Business's global service delivery model, supporting organizations with distributed operations and complex IT environments requiring centralized security management and monitoring.