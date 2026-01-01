OpenText Enterprise Security Manager
OpenText Enterprise Security Manager
OpenText Enterprise Security Manager Description
OpenText Enterprise Security Manager is a SIEM solution that provides data collection, normalization, and real-time threat analysis capabilities. The platform aggregates and normalizes data from over 480 event source types to provide visibility across enterprise environments. The system includes a correlation engine that analyzes over 100,000 events per second and alerts analysts to threat-correlated events in real-time. It incorporates automated threat intelligence through a native feed that uses open-source threat intelligence data. The platform includes native SOAR capabilities with automation features, out-of-the-box playbooks, incident management, and SOC analytics. It provides MITRE ATT&CK mapping, modular dashboards, adjustable correlation rules, and custom reporting capabilities. The solution uses a risk scoring and prioritization system that examines multiple data points and criteria to evaluate risk and determine event priority. It offers flexible licensing options and can be deployed on-premises using security operations appliances. The platform is designed to reduce false positives and duplicate alerts, enabling security teams to focus on significant threats. It includes compliance reporting features and security log parsing capabilities to support regulatory requirements.
OpenText Enterprise Security Manager is SIEM with real-time threat detection, native SOAR, and threat intelligence developed by OpenText. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Event Log Analysis, Incident Management.
