OpenText Core Software Composition Analysis Description

OpenText Core Software Composition Analysis (formerly Debricked) is a software composition analysis tool that identifies, remediates, and prevents open source vulnerabilities in software applications. The tool scans code repositories to detect vulnerabilities and license compliance issues across open source dependencies. The platform provides access to data from 40 million open source projects and uses machine learning to deliver vulnerability detection results. It generates CycloneDX format software bills of materials (SBOM) to document supply chain relationships between software components. The tool includes automated policy compliance capabilities that allow organizations to set rules and evaluate projects against defined policies before adding them to codebases. It provides security, license, and health metrics to assess project viability, including visibility into declining communities and project maintainer diversity. The platform offers side-by-side project comparison functionality for evaluating open source components. It includes dashboards for developers, analysts, and team leads with vulnerability and license reporting capabilities. The tool supports multiple programming languages and integrates into development pipelines. Available in three tiers: Free (basic vulnerability, license, and project health management), Premium (adds reporting, API access, and support), and Enterprise (adds SBOM export, SSO, and enhanced support).