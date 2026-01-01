OpenText Core Software Composition Analysis Logo

OpenText Core Software Composition Analysis

SCA tool for open source vulnerability detection and license compliance

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OpenText Core Software Composition Analysis Description

OpenText Core Software Composition Analysis (formerly Debricked) is a software composition analysis tool that identifies, remediates, and prevents open source vulnerabilities in software applications. The tool scans code repositories to detect vulnerabilities and license compliance issues across open source dependencies. The platform provides access to data from 40 million open source projects and uses machine learning to deliver vulnerability detection results. It generates CycloneDX format software bills of materials (SBOM) to document supply chain relationships between software components. The tool includes automated policy compliance capabilities that allow organizations to set rules and evaluate projects against defined policies before adding them to codebases. It provides security, license, and health metrics to assess project viability, including visibility into declining communities and project maintainer diversity. The platform offers side-by-side project comparison functionality for evaluating open source components. It includes dashboards for developers, analysts, and team leads with vulnerability and license reporting capabilities. The tool supports multiple programming languages and integrates into development pipelines. Available in three tiers: Free (basic vulnerability, license, and project health management), Premium (adds reporting, API access, and support), and Enterprise (adds SBOM export, SSO, and enhanced support).

OpenText Core Software Composition Analysis FAQ

Common questions about OpenText Core Software Composition Analysis including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OpenText Core Software Composition Analysis is SCA tool for open source vulnerability detection and license compliance developed by OpenText. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, DEVSECOPS, Dependency Scanning.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →