OpenText Application Security Aviator
OpenText Application Security Aviator
OpenText Application Security Aviator Description
OpenText Application Security Aviator (formerly Fortify) is a static application security testing tool that uses AI and large language models to identify, audit, and remediate security vulnerabilities in source code. The tool embeds into development environments to monitor code and provide contextual explanations of security issues in developer-friendly terms. The product offers auto-remediation capabilities that automatically generate and apply validated fixes to eligible security findings. It analyzes code across 33+ programming languages and covers 1,500+ vulnerability categories. The tool operates as a command-line utility that processes OpenText Core Application Security results files. Application Security Aviator provides AI-driven code fix suggestions that integrate into developer workflows, reducing the time required to address security issues. The system learns from past fixes and developer feedback to improve suggestion accuracy over time. It includes high-confidence suppression capabilities to help teams distinguish genuine risks from false positives. The solution is available through multiple deployment options including SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid configurations. It can be deployed on OpenText Cloud, AWS, GCP, or Azure infrastructure. Server-side configuration allows rollout across development teams without requiring individual developers to modify DevSecOps pipelines or install new tools. The product maintains enterprise-level privacy by not using customer information for model training, keeping audit outcomes under organizational control for governance and compliance purposes.
