OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence Description
OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence is a platform designed to automate the screening and assessment of third-party vendors and suppliers. The product provides compliance screening capabilities that check third parties against adverse media, sanction lists, PEP lists, and anti-slavery, bribery, and corruption databases. It includes Enhanced Due Diligence reports for higher-risk third parties. The platform maintains a centralized directory of third parties across the supply chain with automated risk tiering. It offers risk assessment templates and risk scoring options to track and prioritize risks, enabling organizations to implement treatment plans and collaborate on remediation activities. The product includes data intelligence feeds and alerts to monitor changes in third-party risk over time. It can trigger workflows, reminders, or reassessments based on configured preferences. The platform generates audit-ready reports to demonstrate risk management program performance. OneTrust Third-Party Due Diligence supports compliance with regulations including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), UK Bribery Act, Sapin II, and the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (LkSG). The platform is part of the broader OneTrust Third-Party Management solution.
