NetSPI Security Assessments
Penetration testing and security assessment services across multiple domains
NetSPI Security Assessments
Penetration testing and security assessment services across multiple domains
NetSPI Security Assessments Description
NetSPI Security Assessments provides penetration testing and security assessment services across various technology domains. The service offers testing for applications (web, API, mobile, thick client, virtual), cloud infrastructures (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), networks (internal, external, wireless, host-based, virtual desktop), hardware systems (automotive, medical devices, IoT, ATM, operational technology), and mainframe environments (z/OS, CICS, IMS). The service includes specialized assessment types such as Red Team Operations with threat intelligence-led, assumed breach, and black box scenarios. Social engineering assessments cover phishing, vishing, and physical security testing. Additional offerings include Detective Controls Testing for validating security detection capabilities, Secure Code Review combining SAST tools with expert analysis, Cybersecurity Maturity assessments, Threat Modeling programs, and SaaS security assessments for Salesforce and Microsoft 365. The platform operates as Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), providing human-delivered, contextualized testing services. NetSPI also offers merger and acquisition security assessments, AI/ML penetration testing including LLM testing and jailbreaking, and advisory services for security program development. Services are delivered by security experts with over two decades of industry experience, providing strategic guidance and comprehensive analysis of security postures.
NetSPI Security Assessments FAQ
Common questions about NetSPI Security Assessments including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
NetSPI Security Assessments is Penetration testing and security assessment services across multiple domains developed by NetSPI. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Cloud Security, Network Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership