NetSPI Security Assessments Description

NetSPI Security Assessments provides penetration testing and security assessment services across various technology domains. The service offers testing for applications (web, API, mobile, thick client, virtual), cloud infrastructures (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), networks (internal, external, wireless, host-based, virtual desktop), hardware systems (automotive, medical devices, IoT, ATM, operational technology), and mainframe environments (z/OS, CICS, IMS). The service includes specialized assessment types such as Red Team Operations with threat intelligence-led, assumed breach, and black box scenarios. Social engineering assessments cover phishing, vishing, and physical security testing. Additional offerings include Detective Controls Testing for validating security detection capabilities, Secure Code Review combining SAST tools with expert analysis, Cybersecurity Maturity assessments, Threat Modeling programs, and SaaS security assessments for Salesforce and Microsoft 365. The platform operates as Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), providing human-delivered, contextualized testing services. NetSPI also offers merger and acquisition security assessments, AI/ML penetration testing including LLM testing and jailbreaking, and advisory services for security program development. Services are delivered by security experts with over two decades of industry experience, providing strategic guidance and comprehensive analysis of security postures.