Lookout Secure DNS
DNS-based mobile security blocking phishing & malicious domains via threat intel
Lookout Secure DNS Description
Lookout Secure DNS is a mobile security solution that replaces the device's default DNS resolver with a Lookout-managed secure resolver. The service checks domain requests against Lookout's real-time threat intelligence database to block access to known phishing sites, malware, and command-and-control infrastructure before any content loads on the device. The solution encrypts DNS queries using DNS over HTTPS (DoH) or DNS over TLS (DoT) protocols to prevent DNS hijacking, interception, spoofing, or manipulation. It operates without requiring a device-level VPN, which addresses iOS's single-VPN limitation and avoids conflicts with existing VPN configurations. Lookout Secure DNS enables organizations to define and enforce acceptable use policies by blocking access to specific content categories such as gambling or adult content. The service provides real-time visibility into blocked domains, attempted phishing activity, and identifies high-risk users or devices through threat monitoring capabilities. The solution streams DNS telemetry data to SIEM, SOAR, or XDR platforms for enhanced threat correlation and accelerated incident response. It provides continuous protection for remote and hybrid work environments, securing devices regardless of location or network connection, including untrusted public Wi-Fi networks in airports, hotels, and cafes.
