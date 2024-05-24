LEET Security LEET Stamp Description

LEET Stamp is a cybersecurity rating and labeling system that evaluates and certifies ICT services based on their security measures. The system provides quantitative assessments across three dimensions: Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability, with ratings ranging from A+ (highest) to D (most basic). The rating methodology evaluates security measures integrated by service providers during construction and operation of their services, going beyond traditional certifications like ISO/IEC 27001 that only verify management procedures. The system uses a supervised self-assessment model where providers can enroll and demonstrate their security capabilities. The methodology and evaluation criteria are publicly available, along with a registry of rated services, providing transparency for organizations comparing ICT providers. The system aims to simplify the procurement process by standardizing evaluation criteria and reducing inequalities in provider selection. LEET Stamp complies with UNE 71381:2016 standard for cloud computing labeling systems and is recognized by the European Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA). It is registered as a trust mechanism with Spain's National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE). The rating system was developed in 2010 and represents an implementation of the EU Cybersecurity Strategy recommendation to create ICT security labeling systems. It incorporates controls from widely used regulations and standards, allowing providers to rationalize audit processes through an "audit once and use multiple" principle.