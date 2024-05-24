Kaseya 365 Advanced Threat Protection Description

Kaseya 365 Advanced Threat Protection is a security solution that defends users from sophisticated cyberattacks targeting SaaS applications and email platforms. The product combines two solutions: SaaS Alerts and Graphus. The platform provides continuous monitoring of SaaS platforms and email systems on a 24/7/365 basis. It uses AI and machine learning to detect anomalies in user activity and communications, including unauthorized logins, unusual file access, suspicious downloads, and phishing attempts. The system identifies login attempts from unusual locations and abnormal account behaviors. When threats are detected, the platform sends real-time alerts and implements automated responses. These automated remediation actions include quarantining suspicious emails, blocking unauthorized login attempts, and disabling compromised accounts without requiring manual intervention. The solution maintains updated threat intelligence to adapt to new attack vectors, including zero-day exploits and advanced phishing techniques. It provides reporting capabilities that deliver insights on security events and user behaviors across the organization. The platform is designed to prevent data breaches and protect against attacks that may bypass traditional antivirus software. It aims to minimize financial risks from cyberattacks and support business continuity by intercepting threats before they cause damage.