Intraprise Health NIST Compliance Software Description

Intraprise Health NIST Compliance Software is a cloud-based platform designed for healthcare organizations to conduct and manage NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) assessments. The software provides automated assessment interviews that guide participants through tier-based evaluations to identify security gaps and measure program maturity. The platform includes functionality for creating organizational profiles that document structure, functions, critical assets, and current and target tiers. Users can assign delegates to specific assessment tasks and track progress through an interview portal with automated email reminders. The software generates remediation plans that rank vulnerabilities by risk level and protection tier, allowing organizations to define target tiers, assign tasks, and set completion dates. Assessment data automatically updates risk levels and priorities. The platform maps NIST assessments to other frameworks and regulations through informative references. Reporting capabilities include comprehensive assessment reports with budget analysis, tier levels, improvement areas, and A-F grade scores. The system maintains consultant notes for self and validated assessments, documents action history for risk assessment and remediation activities, and provides role-based access control for viewing reports and remediation requirements. The platform is built to support NIST CSF and NIST RMF implementations specifically within healthcare environments.