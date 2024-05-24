CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Security awareness training platform with automated learning paths

Inspired eLearning Learning Paths Description

Inspired eLearning Learning Paths is a security awareness training platform that enables organizations to create and automate educational programs for employees. The platform allows administrators to design learning paths consisting of sequential educational milestones that can include security awareness courses, phishing simulations through Phishproof, and micro-learning modules. Learning paths can be configured to run for extended periods, typically 12-24 months, with users automatically assigned to the next milestone based on predefined requirements. Administrators can use the recommended path structure or customize their own by dragging and dropping learning events from the content library. The platform provides scheduling flexibility, allowing learning paths to start immediately, on a specific date, or after a specified number of days. Enrollment cadence can be configured to enroll users immediately after completing a milestone, after a set number of days, or at determined intervals. These enrollment rules can apply to all subsequent courses and simulations or to specific selections. The system operates on a "set it and forget it" model, where administrators configure the learning path in advance and the platform handles automatic user assignments and progression through the training program.

Inspired eLearning Learning Paths is Security awareness training platform with automated learning paths developed by Inspired eLearning. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

