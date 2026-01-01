Hornetsecurity Altospam
Hornetsecurity Altospam Description
Hornetsecurity Altospam is an email security solution that operates upstream of mail servers to filter and block malicious emails before they reach organizational systems. The platform was acquired by Hornetsecurity and now integrates with their broader security ecosystem. The solution provides protection against multiple email-based threats including spam, phishing, spear phishing, ransomware, malware, and viruses. It employs behavioral, contextual, and visual analysis of emails and URLs to identify phishing attacks. The platform includes heuristic analysis to examine both behaviors and code for detecting malware and ransomware hidden in email attachments and hosted files. Altospam integrates six antivirus engines that work alongside antispam filters, plus four technologies for detecting unknown viruses. The solution processes both inbound and outbound email traffic and provides real-time access to logs and statistics through a dedicated web interface. The platform is compatible with various email infrastructure configurations, including on-premises servers, cloud-based systems, and hosted environments. It works with multiple email platforms and providers. The solution offers GDPR compliance and includes disaster recovery capabilities for email. Altospam serves organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises, as well as public sector entities, associations, and IT service providers through a partner program with dedicated management interfaces.
Hornetsecurity Altospam FAQ
