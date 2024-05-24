Hoplite Artemis Web and Mail Description

Hoplite Artemis Web and Mail is a security solution that provides email filtering and web threat detection capabilities. The product consists of two main components: Artemis Mail and Artemis Web Threat Detection. Artemis Mail offers email filtering designed to prevent emerging attacks through AI and behavioral threat detection technology. The system uses patented artificial intelligence to predict, anticipate, and learn about new and emerging threats. It functions as a flexible security layer that can be deployed to provide immediate protection. Artemis Web Threat Detection identifies threats in real-time to enable real-time response capabilities. The web component addresses the evolving threat landscape and various vulnerabilities that organizations face. The solution is offered by Hoplite Industries as part of their broader security portfolio, which includes other services such as Active Network Defense, Threat Intelligence, and Managed Services. The product is designed to adapt to changing threat environments through its learning capabilities.