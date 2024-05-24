Hitachi Cyber StandardFusion Description

Hitachi Cyber StandardFusion is a managed service offering that combines governance, risk, compliance, and privacy capabilities through a partnership between Hitachi Cyber and StandardFusion. The service provides enterprise-grade managed GRC operations delivered through a unified platform and advisory model. The offering integrates strategic GRC and privacy advisory services with ongoing program management and oversight. It provides centralized management of risks, compliance requirements, and controls across multiple frameworks and regulatory environments. The service includes continuous improvement processes aligned to evolving regulatory requirements. Capabilities include governance program design and optimization, risk identification and assessment with treatment tracking, compliance management across multiple frameworks, privacy program implementation and oversight, policy and control lifecycle management, evidence management, and audit readiness with regulatory reporting support. The service supports organizations operating in regulated industries including financial services, insurance, energy, utilities, healthcare, life sciences, government, public sector, critical infrastructure, transportation, technology, and SaaS providers. It is designed to scale across multi-entity, multi-region, and multi-framework environments. Framework and regulation support includes ISO, NIST, SOC, PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, DORA, NIS2, APRA, CRA, TISAX, Essential 8, CMMC, CCPA, and CCoP. StandardFusion provides the platform system of record while Hitachi Cyber delivers expertise, execution, and accountability through the managed service model.