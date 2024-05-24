Hexnode Mobile Device Management Description

Hexnode Mobile Device Management is a unified endpoint management (UEM) solution that provides centralized management and security for mobile and desktop devices across multiple platforms. The platform supports Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS devices from a single console. The solution offers zero-touch enrollment capabilities for automated device provisioning, allowing organizations to onboard devices without manual configuration. It includes kiosk mode functionality to lock devices into specific applications or configurations for dedicated-use scenarios. For Android devices, the platform provides Knox mobile enrollment, work profile management, geofencing policies, and OS update control. iOS management includes Apple DEP integration, mandatory app installation, iCloud backup restrictions, AirPlay control, and web content filtering. Windows device management features BitLocker management, OTA updates and patches, location tracking, and email/network configuration. The platform includes remote assistance capabilities for troubleshooting devices from any location. Administrators can enforce security policies, deploy applications, manage OS updates, and perform remote device wipes. Additional capabilities include automated workflows, patch management, location tracking, and real-time monitoring. Hexnode supports Device-as-a-Service models, automating the entire device lifecycle from provisioning through de-provisioning. The solution provides policy enforcement, user access control, custom script execution, browsing restrictions, and instant alerts for security events.