Happiest Minds ComplianceVigil Description

ComplianceVigil is a cloud-based IT risk assessment and compliance management solution designed to help organizations demonstrate adherence to standards and controls. The platform addresses challenges in determining relevant regulations and ensuring evidence gathered is in compliance with identified requirements. The solution combines governance, risk, and compliance methodology, management, automation, monitoring, and reporting capabilities into a single platform delivered from the cloud. It provides logical and technical control monitoring functionality to help organizations maintain compliance posture. ComplianceVigil aims to help organizations overcome challenges related to non-compliance that can affect business reputation and customer confidence. The platform is designed to assist with identifying applicable regulations, gathering compliance evidence, and managing the overall compliance process. The solution is positioned as a comprehensive platform that bundles multiple GRC functions including methodology, management capabilities, automation features, monitoring tools, and reporting functionality into a unified cloud-delivered service.