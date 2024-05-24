FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance
Platform for NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance management and documentation
FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance
Platform for NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance management and documentation
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance Description
FutureFeed is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) compliance requirements. The platform provides a structured approach to creating and managing cybersecurity programs for Department of Defense contractors and the defense industrial base. The platform includes gap assessment capabilities that allow organizations to evaluate their current compliance status and generate System Security Plans (SSP). Users can track control and objective statuses, monitor SPRS scores, and manage organizational accountability through a centralized dashboard. FutureFeed offers documentation management features with templates for CMMC compliance, inventory tagging to controls, and automated evidence linking to objective validation. The platform includes embedded micro-training content with videos and written materials that guide users through compliance requirements on a control-by-control basis. Reporting functionality enables users to generate customized reports for executive leadership and C3PAOs (Certified Third-Party Assessment Organizations) with single-click exports. The platform can export SSPs and relevant documentation in zip file format. The platform is used by over 4,000 users across 1,400+ companies and is supported by Manufacturing Extension Partnerships (MEPs) and service provider partners. FutureFeed targets organizations in the defense supply chain that need to demonstrate compliance with federal cybersecurity requirements.
FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance FAQ
Common questions about FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance is Platform for NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance management and documentation developed by FutureFeed.co. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Documentation, NIST.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership