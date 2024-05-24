FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance Logo

FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance

Platform for NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance management and documentation

FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance Description

FutureFeed is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) compliance requirements. The platform provides a structured approach to creating and managing cybersecurity programs for Department of Defense contractors and the defense industrial base. The platform includes gap assessment capabilities that allow organizations to evaluate their current compliance status and generate System Security Plans (SSP). Users can track control and objective statuses, monitor SPRS scores, and manage organizational accountability through a centralized dashboard. FutureFeed offers documentation management features with templates for CMMC compliance, inventory tagging to controls, and automated evidence linking to objective validation. The platform includes embedded micro-training content with videos and written materials that guide users through compliance requirements on a control-by-control basis. Reporting functionality enables users to generate customized reports for executive leadership and C3PAOs (Certified Third-Party Assessment Organizations) with single-click exports. The platform can export SSPs and relevant documentation in zip file format. The platform is used by over 4,000 users across 1,400+ companies and is supported by Manufacturing Extension Partnerships (MEPs) and service provider partners. FutureFeed targets organizations in the defense supply chain that need to demonstrate compliance with federal cybersecurity requirements.

FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance FAQ

Common questions about FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

FutureFeed NIST 800-171 Compliance is Platform for NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance management and documentation developed by FutureFeed.co. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Documentation, NIST.

