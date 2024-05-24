Fujitsu Uvance Description

Fujitsu Uvance is an enterprise technology services platform that provides consulting, IT infrastructure, and digital transformation solutions. The platform addresses business challenges through technology implementation across multiple domains including sustainable manufacturing, consumer experience, healthy living, and trusted society initiatives. The platform offers consulting services through its Uvance Wayfinders brand, focusing on data, AI, and transformational technologies. It provides end-to-end AI support from planning to implementation and utilization, along with enterprise AI capabilities. Fujitsu Uvance delivers hybrid IT solutions, cloud-based infrastructure modernization, and business applications. The platform includes security services with white-hat hacking capabilities and proactive security redesign approaches. It supports ERP system modernization, data analytics platforms, and IT landscape consolidation across distributed sites. The platform incorporates quantum computing research and quantum-inspired technology for optimization problems. It provides blockchain technology for supply chain transparency and ESG reporting. Additional capabilities include digital learning platforms, automation, AI-driven monitoring, and Microsoft-based solutions deployment. Services span multiple industries with focus on sustainability transformation, circular economy initiatives, and Net Positive business outcomes. The platform supports organizations in modernizing legacy systems, improving data quality, and establishing scalable foundations for AI-driven innovation.